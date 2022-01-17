Atlantic County & Stockton Offering Free COVID-19 Galloway Testing

Access to COVID-19 testing is a must during this critical phase of the pandemic.

Towards this end, Atlantic County & Stockton University are partnering to open a free COVID-19 PCR Test Site in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson outlined the various COVID-19 testing parameters as follows:

The Atlantic County-Stockton University test site will be operated by eTrueNorth and located in an off-campus Stockton University building at 421 Chris Gaupp Drive in Galloway. It will hold a soft opening on Wednesday, January 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning Thursday, January 20, it will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Appointments are not required, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged to help avoid any long lines. Appointments can be made up to three days in advance, said Levinson.

NOTE: This is the building where the COVID-19 testing will take place. The testing is not being held at the Stockton University campus.

The Galloway Township COVID-19 testing will be conducted indoors. This is a welcome relief as compared with the long outdoor lines and wait times that have been taking place at some testing locations.

All New Jersey residents are eligible to be tested. Your results will be available from eTrueNorth in 3-5 days. No Identification is required. Free parking is provided on-site.

To pre-register, participants may visit: doineedacovid19test.com

Results will be provided to you by email. You will also be able to review your results online.

Your results will be reported to the New Jersey Department of Health so that proper contact tracing can take place.

This is always helpful in preventing additional spread.

If there is a need to re-schedule your appointment (bad weather, etc.), you will receive an email in advance.

Here is a link to find additional local test sites, at aclink.org or the State of New Jersey test site finder at: covid19.nj.gov

Atlantic County and Stockton University will partner to own a similar testing site in Atlantic City. News of this may be confirmed as early as next week.

