Is The Best Seafood In New Jersey Found In Farm Country?

If you're spending time at the beach in New Jersey, you'll likely be searching out the best place for some seafood. Understandable, right? Who doesn't love some delicious crabs, shrimp, or clams while at the Jersey Shore?

Lucky for you, they're a dime a dozen here in the Garden State.

When you're at the beach, you're never too far away from some of the best seafood you'll ever enjoy anywhere. If I'm spending time in Wildwood, I always have to hit up Menz Restaurant and Bar in Rio Grande right over the bridge. You can't go wrong with the lobster tail.

Of course, The Crab Trap in Somers Point is always a fantastic option, too.

Believe it or not, some say you have to travel much further inland to find New Jersey's best seafood.

Red Eyed Crab Restaurant Google Street View loading...

The Best Inland Seafood Restaurant In New Jersey

You'll find the joint we're talking about in the town of Port Norris. Don't expect a ton of people, because the town has less than one thousand people living there. Guess that makes them the lucky ones since they're so close to this place.

The place we're hinting at is known for many dishes, but people LOVE their steam pots. They also flock from all over to get a taste of this restaurant's deliciously delectable fried fish sandwiches.

People also swear you won't find better crabs anywhere else in the Garden State.

It's called the Red Eyed Crab and looks like it came right out of The Goonies or something. It's this old, hole-in-the-wall seafood shack that has seafood that can stand up to anyone else's in New Jersey.

If you're obsessed with seafood and looking for the perfect place to try next, you'll find this one at 977 Main Street in Port Norris, Cumberland County, NJ! Put it on your summer 2024 restaurant bucket list.

There are plenty of other delicious restaurants here in South Jersey that you absolutely MUST try this summer:

