Authorities Are Investigating A Body That Has Washed Up On The Beach in Seaside Park

Just this morning, authorities in Ocean County are investigating a body that was found washed up on a beach in Seaside Park this morning. Always a grim scene when this type of discovery is made. According to the Patch, "It is not known yet whether the body is that of a swimmer who went missing on Sunday, News 12 New Jersey reported. The recovery was taking place shortly after 7 a.m., the report said. Authorities have been searching for a swimmer who went missing Sunday in the surf in Seaside Park when several swimmers got caught in a rip current. Helicopter searches have been conducted daily searching for that person."

The Jersey Shore has had very rough waters and there have been several tragic incidents in the past week. Authorities urge people to avoid swimming if there are no lifeguards present and now that it is after Labor Day, many beaches are without Lifeguards, so stay on the beach and out of the ocean to be safe.

In addition according to the Patch, "Two people died Sunday in addition to the missing swimmer amid dozens of rescues. Police, beach patrols and officials in towns up and down the New Jersey coast have been pleading with people to stay out of the water unless lifeguards are present because of the intensity of the rip currents."

No further reports are immediately available, but we will keep you up to date on any new information on the body recovered this morning on the beach in Seaside Park.

