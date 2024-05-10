All South Jersey’s “Rich” Houses Had These In The 80s/90s
We all had that "rich" friend growing up. You know the one. His or her parents both drove what you considered "fancy" cars, they had a hot tub, and (in your opinion) a huge house to put it in, too.
Isn't it funny how tastes change decade after decade? The popular home design trends of the 1980s and 1990s would NEVER fly in today's world. Most people want a neutral color palate throughout their home in 2024. That certainly wasn't the case 20-30 years ago.
Popular Interior Decorating Concepts From The 80s and 90s
The 1980s saw a variety of design concepts and trends emerge in home architecture and interior design. Some popular design concepts from that era include:
Pastel Colors: Soft pastel hues such as peach, mint green, and powder blue were popular choices for interior walls, furniture, and décor during the 1980s. These colors added a sense of lightness and warmth to spaces.
Track Lighting: Track lighting became popular for illuminating interiors in the 1980s. Its adjustable fixtures allowed for flexible lighting arrangements, while its sleek design complemented contemporary aesthetics.
Mirrored Surfaces: Mirrored surfaces were a hallmark of 1980s design, reflecting light and creating a sense of spaciousness in interiors. If you had a mirrored wall, you were THE HOUSE of the neighborhood. Mirrored walls, furniture, and accessories were common elements in many homes during this time.
80s/90s "Rich People" Houses In NJ
If your parents had any of the following three elements in your home here in New Jersey during the 90s and 90s, you were definitely considered one of the rich kids in school.
1.) A GIGANTIC tub
We knew you had money in the 90s if your mom and dad had one of those huge Jacuzzi tubs in their master bathroom. Bonus points if it had jets. Oh, there was probably tile galore, too.
2.) A Glass Wall
Why were these a thing? Truth be told, it's a weird aesthetic. For whatever reason, these were SUPER popular back in the 80s and 90s. People considered that look a modern design back then.
3.) French Doors
The epitome of class. Nowadays, everybody has replaced the French doors of yesteryear with sliding barn doors.
What design concepts would you add to the list? Let us know on the app!
