First baby stingray born at NJ aquarium and it needs a name

🌊 The first baby stingray has been born at the American Dream Sea Life New Jersey

🌊 A contest is being held on Instagram to name the six inch baby ray

🌊 Voting is today with three names to choose from

EAST RUTHERFORD — The American Dream entertainment and retail complex in the Bergen County borough has a new tenant.

The first baby stingray was born at the mall’s Sea Life New Jersey. Now, a contest is being held to name it.

Baby stingray at Sea Life New Jersey (Sea Life New Jersey) Baby stingray at Sea Life New Jersey (Sea Life New Jersey) loading...

The baby ray is just six inches long and is a Yellow Stingray. It now weighs 2.5 ounces and will eventually reach up to 26 inches in length, according to a Sea Life marketing manager.

Baby stingray in quarantine (Sea Life New Jersey) Baby stingray in quarantine (Sea Life New Jersey) loading...

The Yellow Stingray is a small ray most commonly found on the southern Atlantic coast of the U.S., the Gulf of Mexico, and throughout the Caribbean.

Guests can spot the new bundle of joy at the aquarium’s Reef at Day exhibit, while the proud mom rests in the neighboring JF Ray exhibit.

Mama stingray in quarantine (Sea Life New Jersey) Mama stingray in quarantine (Sea Life New Jersey) loading...

The Aquarium is doing a naming contest for their first baby ray on their Instagram account today.

The aquarists made their top picks and now guests have three names to pick from Munchkin, Pancake, and Nelly.

Be sure to vote!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.