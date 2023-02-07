If a green and black bagel will bring the Eagles good luck in the Super Bowl, then a green and black bagel I will eat.

Eagles Fever is EVERYWHERE this week. The whole region is brimming with excitement ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII match-up between Philly and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why should breakfast be any different?

The Local's Spot, on English Creek Ave. in Egg Harbor Township, has been serving up green and black bagels in honor of the Eagles, and I've gotta get my hands on one of the babies, lol.

I don't know how a bagel even gets to be green and black in color, and I don't care, lol. I'm just glad it exists.

Birds fans like myself are HELLA superstitious and, yes, I believe wearing green and even EATING green will conjure good vibes for the Eagles and help them bring home the Lombardi trophy.

Add some pork roll, egg, and cheese to this bagel and I believe the positive energy will find its way to Arizona.

courtesy The Local's Spot courtesy The Local's Spot loading...

Thanks to Kyriakos and Nicole at Local's Spot for the photos of their Eagles bagels, and for the insider tip that they'll also have green hamburger buns this Super Bowl weekend!

The Local's Spot is located at 3003 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ (in the English Creek Shopping Center). They're open daily from 8a-4p.

