Naming your child doesn't come easy to everyone.

Some parents know right away what name their bundle of joy will have.

Others buy all of the baby name books and go back and forth.

There are, however, people who probably shouldn't be reproducing in the first place who want to get "creative" with the name of their newborn.

These names aren't banned but are real.

ABCDE - The name is pronounced, "ab-si-day." But let's be honest here.

The parents waited until the last minute trying to decide and just gave their child the name of the first five letters of the alphabet.

SHI*HEAD - I kid you not.

Two brain surgeons thought it would be wise to name their own flesh and blood Shi*head.

Can't you hear what home life would be like?

"Hey, come here Shi*head."

"Where is Shi*head?"

"Shi*head is going to be late for dinner."

You get the idea.

I'm not going to lie. When I read about this, I nearly laughed out loud.

It's really not funny though, especially to the child.

Obviously, this one got a lot of attention.

The parents had a defense, though.

It's pronounced, "shit-eed." Yeah, sure. Let's be honest with each other.

These parents named their child Shi*head. End of story.

I always thought there should be a screening process when obtaining a newborn's birth certificate.

You know, someone whose sole job is to give the green light or say "nope, try again."

It's your child and you have the freedom to name them whatever you want. Well, not whatever.

There are a bunch of names that have been ruled illegal in New Jersey and beyond by U.S. courts.

