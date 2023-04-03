Throwback Alert: New Jersey’s Hottest Baby Names from Your Birth Year Revealed

It's a big decision. What are you going to name your child?

Many bought books and kept up to date on the trends.

It's not something to be taken lightly.

Did you know that there are names that you are legally prohibited from giving to your child?

What are illegal baby names in the United States?

Try these on for size.

King

Queen

Jesus Christ

III

Santa Claus

Majesty

Adolf Hitler

Messiah

@

1069

It really is kind of sad that actual laws had to be put in place so poor, innocent children weren't named Santa Claus. Seriously?

There are other ridiculous names on this list that you can use for a newborn that is 100% legal.

This is my favorite. Abcde. It's pronounced "AB-SUH-DAY," but let's be honest, the parents got lazy and named their child a, b, c, d, e, f.

This is how your flesh and blood are going to be identified for the rest of their lives.

One test of whether you had one of the most popular names the year were born happened in the classroom.

I can speak from experience that there were a ton of Matthews in my classes. Some years it was three or four.

Oh, and try having two popular names the year you were born as your first and last name. Matt Ryan. Yup.

Gathering this information specifically for New Jersey was very simple.

The sole source of this data is based on Social Security card application data.

What Was the Most Popular Baby Name in New Jersey the Year You Were Born?

