Barnegat Man Takes Car for Test Drive, Eludes Cops, Ends Up at AC Casino

Apparently, when you take a car from a dealership for a test drive, you're expected to return the car in a timely fashion.

Police in Stafford Township say they were alerted to the Barlow GMC in Manahawkin, where a man had taken a white 2023 GMC Sierra for a test drive earlier in the day - and never returned with the vehicle.

A man identified as Jason DeAngelo, 47, of Barnegat had taken the vehicle for a test drive at 11 am.

Just after 8 pm, Police in Tuckerton saw the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver turned from Rt 539 onto the Garden State Parkway, headed south. Police stopped their pursuit.

Stafford Police were alerted and ultimately discovered that the vehicle, and DeAngelo, were in the Atlantic City area, near Tropicana Casino.

The vehicle was located in the Tropicana parking garage, and DeAngelo was found in the casino and arrested without incident.

DeAngelo now faces a number of charges and is being held in the Ocean County Jail, pending a court appearance.

SOURCE: Stafford Township Police Department.

