Amazing, 3 New Jersey Beaches Were Voted The Best In The Northeast

We have a lot to brag about here in Jersey, and surprise surprise we're not afraid to when we have the chance!

Oh, you're looking for some of the best Italian food in the country? Jersey has you covered.

Do you want the best bagel of your life? We've got those too.

You're looking for something new and different to do on a weekend? Well, we've got tons of little towns to explore, beaches, and places like the American Dream that'll keep you entertained for days.

All of that being said, I feel like Jersey's beaches are what really set us apart from other states.

We've got some of the best beaches around in my opinion, and I'm sure I'm not the only one who thinks that.

Whether you enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere of Ocean City, the fun and excitement of Seaside Heights, or a chill day in Asbury, there's a beach for you.

But, did you know that three beaches in Jersey were recently ranked among the best beaches in the entire Northeast?

What Three NJ Beaches Ranked Among The Best In The Northeast?

According to the experts at USA Today, there are three beaches in Jersey that made the list of ten best in the Northeast.

Belmar was ranked number 8 on the list, and believe it or not Belmar was recently named one of the best seaside towns in the country.

Cape May also made the list at number 4, and that may come as no surprise as Cape May is regularly ranked as one of Jersey's best vacation towns.

And coming in at the number-one beach in the Northeast is Ocean City New Jersey, making the top of the list because of its family-friendly atmosphere.

I know you and I don't need any convincing about how great the beaches in Jersey are, but it's nice to see some national recognition!

Before you hit the beaches, don't forget your beach tag!