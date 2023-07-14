Legendary New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Has Been Named Best In The Whole State

Summer is the best time to enjoy a juicy, delicious hot dog, and one major website has announced its choice for the absolute best hot dog in the entire state of New Jersey.

New Jersey is without question a hot dog kind of state. Recent data says our consumption of hot dogs outdoes hamburgers by a pretty wide margin, so we know a really good hot dog when we eat one.

And so do the experts. The people at 24/7 Tempo were on a mission to name the best hot dog in each state, and their choice from New Jersey is a legendary hot dog joint. The best in New Jersey according to the experts is Tommy's Italian Sausage and Hot Dogs in Elizabeth.

This legendary hot dog joint is located at 900 2nd Ave. in Elizabeth and has been serving amazing sausage and hot dogs for generations of very happy customers.

It's a perfect time to give Tommy's a try if you haven't already. National Hot Dog Day is coming soon. It actually takes place July 19th, not that you ever need an excuse to visit Tommy's.

Of course, there are great hot dog joints all over the Garden State, but Tommy's in Elizabeth is definitely bucket-list worthy.

You can pick up your food in the store, or you can enjoy a hot dog outside on a beautiful summer day by taking advantage of their outdoor seating.

