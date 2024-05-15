Somers Point Man Charged With Unregistered Machine Guns

A 30-year-old Somers Point man is facing charges after authorities recovered three unregistered machine guns and "dozens of firearms and ballistics items."

Charges filed against Michael John James of Somers Point

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says Michael John James has been charged under the National Firearm Act with possessing unregistered machine guns and other firearms.

Sellinger says U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to James back in February. Once the items were delivered, a search warrant was issued and James' residence was searched.

Investigators found dozens of firearms, including three machine guns.

Sellinger says, if convicted, James faces a fine of up to $250,000 and ten years in federal prison.

The entire complaint against James can be found here.

SOURCE: United States Attorney's Office.

