The Garden State gets a bad rap. Some of it deserved, most not. But come picking on South Jersey and we're going to fight back.

An environmental editor with a publication called The Wave recently pounded on what she considers to be the five worst tourist attractions in New Jersey.

Three of her picks are in South Jersey.

The attraction: Atlantic City Boardwalk

The beef: The writer says she won't be taking a stroll down this boardwalk anytime soon citing reviews calling it 'an absolute dump', 'scary', and 'dangerous'. On the flipside, wealthofgeeks.com just crowned A.C. as one of the best attractions in the whole U.S., praising Steel Pier amusements in particular.

The attraction: Adventure Aquarium in Camden

The beef: Large crowds, cloudy aquarium water, and rude staff reportedly put off visitors, according to themiawave.org. Um, what aquarium, museum, or amusement park ISN'T crowded? That would be a bad sign if it wasn't.

The attraction: Lucy The Elephant in Margate

The beef: Look, I'd be a hypocrite if I told you I loved this pachyderm. But I understand the appeal for those who DO, and the attraction certainly doesn't deserve to get hated on or make The Wave's list. My first issue is the write at The Wave begins her gripe asking, 'What the actual heck is this?' Right THERE if you don't know, zip it. My second is her bullying of Lucy and what she calls its 'stabbing tusks and soulless eyes'. She continues on to label it as 'an absolute nightmare' rather than a dream destination. I mean, STEP OFF. It's more than 140 years old and a historic landmark.

So, South Jersey, you gonna take this lying down?

