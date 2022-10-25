Woman’s Boyfriend Accidentally Sends Her Family Group Chat Seriously NSFW Text Thanking Her for ‘Last Night’

WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

A woman was mortified after her boyfriend mistakenly sent their family group chat a very steamy text.

Desirae, who shares content under the username @deeezanwtz, took to TikTok, where she shared the regrettable mistake with viewers.

In her video, Desirae appears completely miffed by the unfortunate situation as she reveals a greenscreen photo of her family's text thread.

Using TikTok's popular "Stay Calm" audio, which samples The Office, we hear Michael Scott clamoring to keep his staff under control.

As he fails miserably in the memorable scene, so does this woman's boyfriend.

"Hey, good morning, my queen," her boyfriend sweetly begins his message, letting her know that he has been thinking of her while on his lunch break.

"Thanks for that amazing P---y last night n the cuddles," he continued. "Can't wait to see u later. Be safe n text me when u get a chance."

Desirae's mom was the first to respond but seemed to find some amusement in the awkward situation.

"What the F—k? lol" she replied.

Desirae's boyfriend immediately realized his mistake and began apologizing profusely, but it was too late. The damage has been done.

Desirae was left mortified and responded quickly to ask him to remove his text.

"Can you please unsend it? I think you can," Desirae replied.

"Too late. Already took a screenshot," mom joked.

While mom seemed to find humor in the situation, dad was less-than-laid back about the situation.

Dad asked to be removed from all group text threads moving forward.

"Please remove me from all F---king group chats. Thank you, and have a great day," he said.

It's doubtful that anyone will have a good day after this mishap.