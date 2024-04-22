Butter Boards, The Best Party Appetizers In New Jersey?

There's a new food trend that's taken New Jersey by storm over the last year, and for good reason, too...

You've, no doubt, heard of a charcuterie board, right?

If not, well, you're missing out. It's got cheeses, meats, crackers, jams, chocolates and whatever other mini snack your grazing-obsessed palate desires.

There's no appetizer I love preparing more than an epic charcuterie board. I have to admit, though, that the cost of assembling these bad boys has skyrocketed significantly thanks to inflation.

Cue the internet's latest sensation: the Butter Board.

Butter boards have entered the chat

If you've never heard of it, it's a pretty straightforward concept.

The board gets covered in softened butter, then completed with mouthwatering toppings. Some of the most common toppings people use are honey, herbs, and fresh roasted garlic.

Just to emphasize how popular these appetizer options have become, the hashtag #ButterBoard has hundreds of MILLIONS of views on TikTok.

If I had to build my perfect butter board, I'd include pesto, garlic, sundried tomatoes, bacon, parmesan cheese, honey, fried onion, and pepper flakes. You're drooling already, right?

People are even inventing their own versions of the Butter Board. Dessert-inspired boards are popping up all over TikTok.

What's cool about butter boards is that they cost way less to assemble than charcuterie boards. Since cheese has gone up over 10% in the last year alone, this is a great way around that wallet-grab.

The cost of a butterboard is less than $10. Would you try this? You can also modify them: cream cheese boards and hummus boards have become popular, too!

What about a cereal board? Sample and snack on all different kinds of cereal? That's not a bad breakfast idea!

