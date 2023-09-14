Breaking News: ACX1 Studios Is Coming To Atlantic City, NJ

The featured photograph above is the breathtaking view from the Caesars Pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

As a follow-up to our previous breaking news first report about a new owner coming to the former Playground Pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey … we have more breaking news information to share.

The new owners are Rob Schwartz and 6 other partners, who will reimagine the space as:

ACX1 Studios

Schwartz is the Co-Founder, CMO and Global Head of Music for ACX1.

Schwartz’s diverse background and résumé includes:

Co-Founder/CMO/Global Head of Music for ACX1 Studios at Caesars Pier in Atlantic City.

CEO of GRAMMY Winning WHO?MAG (Distribution with 1000 artists).

Founder of Distro Fest & Co-Founder of PLAY Music Conference.

CEO OF Award Winning Chetown Films and MusicSups

CEO of TV Networks WHO?MAG

Multimedia, Fame TV, and Video Vision

Voting Member of the Grammys & Guild of Music Supervisors

The new ACX1 Studios will sit on an iconic footprint that was once Million Dollar Pier.

Most recently, it was known as Playground Pier, owned by Bart Blatstein, who is the owner of Showboat Atlantic City and ISLAND Waterpark.

Blatstein has been a faithful developer in Atlantic City for a number of years and a long-time, well known Philadelphia developer.

Non-Casino investment in Atlantic City is a vital component for Atlantic City to continue to grow as an attractive destination resort.

Schwartz will be holding a press conference event today, Thursday, September 14, 2023 to unveil the new vision for the pier.

The Caesars Pier is fantastic space, which first opened in 1906 as Million Dollar Pier.

It presently is purposed as a luxury shopping mall, situated on a four-story pier directly adjacent to Caesars in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It is connected to Caesars via a second-story skybridge.

It has been through a number of iterations during the past 117 years.

The Schwartz and Partners, ACX1 era begins today.

