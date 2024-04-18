You've probably heard of Comic-Con and Monster Mania Con. If you've never attended, however, let's just say they're an experience.

Soon, Atlantic City will be getting a con to call it's own. It's just been announced that AC will host its very own Celebrity Con in summer 2024!

Typically, these types conventions gather fans and enthusiasts of various celebrities, ranging from actors and musicians to athletes and social media influencers. The conventions often feature a mix of activities such as panel discussions, meet and greets, autograph signings, photo opportunities, live performances, and exclusive merchandise sales.

These events are excellent opportunities for fans to connect with their favorite celebrities on a more personal level, hear behind-the-scenes stories, ask questions during Q&A sessions, and take home memorable souvenirs. For celebrities, it’s a chance to engage with their fanbase directly, promote their work, and showcase upcoming projects.



via GIPHY

AC Celebrity Convention headed to the Atlantic City boardwalk July 2024

This specific convention is sure to attract a diverse crowd of attendees, from dedicated fans who travel long distances to casual admirers looking for a fun weekend experience. From July 25 to 28, actors, directors, some of your most beloved icons will gather by the sea for a one-of-a-kind conference experience!



via GIPHY

There will be special guests, workshops, and more, creating a vibrant and immersive experience for everyone involved. Some of the most notable participants this summer will be actress Stacey Dash (Clueless), actress Pam Grier (Jackie Brown, Foxy Brown), and actors Ronnie Gene Blevins (Father Stu) and Jason Behr (Roswell).

For more info and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

