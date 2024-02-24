Authorities in Cumberland County continue to search for a man who is wanted in connection to a suspected burglary and fatal shooting earlier this week.

At around 7:15 Monday evening, February 19th, state troopers responded to a home on Old Deerfield Pike in Upper Deerfield Twp. for a report of a burglary in progress with a gunshot victim.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says troopers were met by 24-year-old Kevin Lucero, a resident, who said there was a man inside with a gunshot wound.

That wounded man, 31-year-old Silvestre Marroquin of Bridgeton, died from his injuries after authorities attempted life-saving measures.

A second individual (believed to be a Hispanic male) who was with the gunshot victim fled the scene before the arrival of the troopers and is still at large.

A court-authorized search warrant allegedly resulted in the seizure of three handguns, two of which were ghost guns.

Lucero was arrested and charged with possession of prohibited weapons (ghost guns) and was being held in the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing scheduled for this coming Monday morning.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and state police continue to investigate the incident and they are working on identifying the man who fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to share their information via the CCPO.TIPS online.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.