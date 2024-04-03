Many Dogs Rescued As Agents Raid Maurice River Township Home

Word began to spread Wednesday afternoon on social media about some sort of raid happening on Route 49 in Cumberland County.

Several people on Facebook mentioned the long lines on both side of the road in Maurice River Township of law enforcement vehicles. Some cars were marked, many were unmarked.

Dog Raid Maurice River 6ABC loading...

Raid happens at home, many dogs taken from property

6ABC is reporting that some sort of raid took place on the property, although officials aren't commenting about exactly what happened.

The property is on Route 49 and Hesstown Road.

While 6ABC was on the scene, they observed several dogs being taken away by humane society team members.

Was this a crack-down on a dog-fighting operation, or was it something more.

Again, as of yet, no one is on record with an explanation.

6ABC video from the scene

6ABC observed dozens of dog crates at the scene.

They filed this story:

This is a developing story - more information should be made public soon.

SOURCE: 6ABC

