Bridgeton, NJ, Woman Charged With DWI After Car Gets Stuck in Mud

Vineland Police Department - Photo: TSM Illustration

Being stuck in the mud was the least of the problems for one driver in Cumberland County this past weekend.

The Vineland Police Department says at about 11:45 Sunday night, December 10th, 33-year-old Whitley Allen of Bridgeton called 9-1-1 to ask for help getting her vehicle out of some mud.

According to a press release, at the scene of the sloppy soil, Allen was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

In addition to DWI, she is also facing additional charges of reckless driving, possession of open alcoholic containers, and refusing to submit to chemical breath testing following a collision at the dead end of West Wheat Road.

Dead end of West Wheat Road in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps
The incident is being investigated by Ofc. L. Vazquez of the Vineland Police Department.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

