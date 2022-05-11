I don't know if the original designers of this house that sits on the Manasquan River went out of their way to have it look better than any high-end hotel and resort I've ever been to, but mission accomplished.

The inside of this compound will blow you away.

Yes, I said compound, because that is how 818 Linden Avenue in Brielle is referred to.

This home has it all and then some from unobstructed waterfront views from all major rooms to Japanese Gardens and Koi ponds.

This 24,000-square-foot mansion on the water has two deep-water docks with slips that accommodate boats up to 65 feet and easy ocean access.

Count them up. Nine bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, grand foyer, garden room, the ultimate chef's kitchen, breakfast room, conservatory, formal dining room, great room, formal living room, library, studies/offices, reception room, sunroom, commercial laundry rooms, gym, sauna, steam room, and a seven-car collectors auto salon.

That's right. It's not a garage, it's an auto salon. Fancy.

In the downstairs area, there's an entertainment area that doubles as a night-club with sit-down clubroom lounge/bar area, screening room, and the biggest wine cellar you've ever seen.

This special property is on the market for $8.5 million and in the listing, they describe part of the property as:

A resort-like private outdoor oasis offers a separate guest house, a tennis court with stadium lighting, a geothermally heated swimming pool, multiple dressing rooms, Cabana, and a bar with a full outdoor kitchen, making this the perfect sanctuary to entertain and enjoy life. Close proximity to Country Club, Yacht Club, beach, public transportation, and executive airport.

Have you ever wanted to live in a hotel? This is your home. Let's take look.

This New Jersey Waterfront Mansion is More Stunning Than A Five-Star Hotel