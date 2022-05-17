Who is She? NJ State Police Seek Help With Identifying Human Remains

Authorities with the New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Transit Police Department are asking for the public's help with identifying the body of a woman that was fatally struck by a train in Monmouth County in 2008.

Police say on June 15, 2008, the victim was struck by a New Jersey Transit train at the Fisk Avenue Crossing in Brielle, Monmouth County.

Reporting by NJ.com said the incident happened around 1:30 early that morning and,

The [train] engineer saw the woman, who was wearing a white t-shirt with a red long-sleeved sweatshirt underneath, white Adidas sneakers with black stripes, and blue rosary beads. She was also wearing a wooden religious bracelet and carrying a large brown tote bag with the words "New York" on it.

Fisk Avenue railroad crossing in Brielle NJ as seen in 2013 - Photo: Google Maps Fisk Avenue railroad crossing in Brielle NJ as seen in 2013 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The victim was described as a white female, approximately 18 to 30 years old, 5’ 4” tall, approximately 123 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

The picture is a facial reconstruction sketch created by a detective from the New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to contact Det. Marianna Tropeano of the New Jersey Transit Investigations Bureau at (973) 491-8634. Anonymous tips are welcome.

