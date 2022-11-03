So, it turns out 'The Boss' is a Phillies fan after all.

At least, I HOPE he is. I can't think Bruce Springsteen was as Citizens Bank Park in PHILADELPHIA for Game 4 of the World Series because he was rooting for the Astros, but one never knows.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Getty Images loading...

I would have just thought because he's native to North Jersey that his alliance would be with the New York Yankees or Mets. But what a cool thing to just spot him sitting in the stands! He could have easily hidden himself away in a suite at CBP and the crowd would have been none the wiser. But Bruce is the 'everyman'.

He appeared on TV to be graciously taking photos with fans who noticed him, and even to talk for a moment with actor Miles Teller, a huge Phillies fan who grew up in Downingtown, PA.

Springsteen was dressed very nondescript in a ball cap (neither Phillies or Astros) and black puffer coat. Frankly, he probably would have blended in better had he just worn Phillies gear, lol. So, I'm thinking he might have just wanted to see some of the World Series in person, since he didn't wear anything showing allegiance to either team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 6abc (@6abcactionnews)

What he did do, though, was take part in the 7th inning 'Stand Up for Cancer' moment, where everyone in the crowd held up a sign in support or memory of someone they know affected by cancer. Bruce's sign read simply, 'SURVIVORS'.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Getty Images loading...

Did you catch a glimpse of Bruce Springsteen at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night? Let us know.

