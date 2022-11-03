Yes, That Was Bruce Springsteen in the Stands at World Series Game 4 in Philly

Yes, That Was Bruce Springsteen in the Stands at World Series Game 4 in Philly

Getty Images; 6abcactionnews/Instagram

So, it turns out 'The Boss' is a Phillies fan after all. 

At least, I HOPE he is. I can't think Bruce Springsteen was as Citizens Bank Park in PHILADELPHIA for Game 4 of the World Series because he was rooting for the Astros, but one never knows.

Getty Images
loading...

I would have just thought because he's native to North Jersey that his alliance would be with the New York Yankees or Mets. But what a cool thing to just spot him sitting in the stands! He could have easily hidden himself away in a suite at CBP and the crowd would have been none the wiser. But Bruce is the 'everyman'.

He appeared on TV to be graciously taking photos with fans who noticed him, and even to talk for a moment with actor Miles Teller, a huge Phillies fan who grew up in Downingtown, PA.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 6abc (@6abcactionnews)

Get our free mobile app

Springsteen was dressed very nondescript in a ball cap (neither Phillies or Astros) and black puffer coat. Frankly, he probably would have blended in better had he just worn Phillies gear, lol. So, I'm thinking he might have just wanted to see some of the World Series in person, since he didn't wear anything showing allegiance to either team.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

A post shared by 6abc (@6abcactionnews)

What he did do, though, was take part in the 7th inning 'Stand Up for Cancer' moment, where everyone in the crowd held up a sign in support or memory of someone they know affected by cancer. Bruce's sign read simply, 'SURVIVORS'.

Getty Images
loading...

Did you catch a glimpse of Bruce Springsteen at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night? Let us know.

The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series

For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. We asked you to tell us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. Here's how you answered.

All the Stars in 'Dumb Money' Filming in New Jersey

A 2021 stock market scandal is the focus of a new movie filming in New Jersey. These are the big names the project has brought to the Garden State.

Real-Life 'Conjuring' House for Sale

Look inside the haunted 1700s Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the hit 2013 horror film The Conjuring!
Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen, Citizen's Bank Park, Miles Teller, Phillies, philly, The Boss, World Series
Categories: Celebrity Dirt, Community, Entertainment, Events, Music News, National News, News, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3