Former Mays Landing, NJ, Resident Nominated For A Grammy

There are sooo many talented people that hail from the Garden State.

Of course, you've got the big names that everybody associates with New Jersey like Danny Devito, Bruce Springsteen, the other Bruce, as in Willis, who happens to be from Carneys Point.

There's also people like Carly Moffa and Megan Knight, both of Williamstown, who had solid stints on American Idol.

Atlantic County's very own Mara Justine just got done a pretty great run on NBC's hit singing competition show, The Voice.

The talent doesn't end with people who got famous in front of the camera or out on the stage. There are plenty of directors, produces, etc. who once called New Jersey home. One of those people is actually up for his second Grammy in 2024.

If you've never heard of him, his name is Camper. He's a songwriter and producer who once lived right here in Atlantic County. Mays Landing, actually, to be exact. According to the Press of Atlantic City, this guy's already accomplished quite a bit in the music industry.

At only 33-years-old, he's already been nominated SIX times and has acquired one Grammy Award already!

On Sunday, February 4th, he's hoping to add a second Grammy to his trophy case. He's up for the work he did on the Coco Jones single, "ICU."

Later this year, Camper will unveil his first compilation album, “Campilation,” of his previously unheard songs and productions. This full-length recording features an impressive lineup of singers, including Brandy, John Legend, Ne-Yo, Kelly Rowland and Jill Scott.

This year's Grammy Awards are set for Sunday, February 4th at 8p on KYW-3 TV.