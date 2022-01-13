A man who was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old woman in Pennsauken during a home invasion last weekend has been arrested.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 18-year-old Joshua Johnson of Camden was captured in Newark on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force.

Johnson has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Darlene Randall Sunday morning.

MacAulay's office says just before 2 AM early Sunday morning, officers responded to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue for the report of a home invasion. There, they found Randall suffering from a gunshot wound. She died as a result of her injuries at a local hospital.

3700 block of Herbert Avenue in Pennsauken NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Johnson was transferred to Camden County where he was processed and is now being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

