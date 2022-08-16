Cape May, NJ, Police Investigate Copper Wire Theft
Cops in Cape May are asking for your help as they investigate the theft of copper wire.
Officials say 100 feet of 500 MCM copper wire was taken from an Atlantic City Electric construction site just before 5:30 AM on August 7th.
According to police, "the actor gained access to the site by cutting chain link fence with bolt cutters."
The suspect appears to be a man wearing a wool hat, mask, long sleeve t-shirt with writing on the back, shorts, and slider-type sandals.
He left in a light-colored sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape May Police Department at (609) 884-9503.
