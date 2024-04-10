It's not very often you hear about crime in the town of Cape May. It's known for its gorgeous beaches, amazing eateries, and shopping downtown that's top tier when compared to any standard.

Crime in Cape May? Not something any locals usually concern themselves about. You never have to worry about it.

Well, the police in Cape May are being put to work today.

Cape May cops searching for older woman allegedly involved in theft incident

If you do hear about crime in what some call New Jersey's most charming city, it's not too shocking to hear it has something to do with thievery of some kind. After all, shopping is one of the best activities Cape May has to offer, if I do say so myself. That's why I'm not too taken aback by this news. It makes sense that someone would try to pull a fast one at one of Cape May's adorable shops. Not saying it's the right thing to do, it's just not surprising to hear.

Police in Cape May have shared pictures of a woman to Facebook hoping someone might be able to identify her. They want to talk to her regarding an incident involving theft. They failed to give any more information nor how she's allegedly connected to the case.



She shouldn't be too hard to recognize. With that brightly-colored sweater and scarf that could probably be used as a towel right out of the shower (seriously... the thing's HUGE), she shouldn't be hard to spot.

If you have any information regarding this woman's identity, you're encouraged to reach out to Detective Shustack at 609-884-9503 or kshustack@capemaycity.com. Of course, you may choose to remain anonymous.

