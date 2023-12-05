'tis the season to grab a cup of hot chocolate, put on a cozy sweater, and surround yourself with seasonal sights and sounds.

Luckily for us here in New Jersey, one of the most Christmassy towns in America is right in our backyard.

Editors at Mixbook.com recently surveyed some 3,000 families to find out where the "quintessential American towns that exude Christmas charm" are.

Before we reveal the Garden State's Christmas hot spot, let's showcase one of the towns in the top 10 and, of course, it's not too far from where Santa calls home.

North Pole, Alaska

I mean, that should almost be a given, right?

Located just outside of Fairbanks, they say,

This Alaskan town is a Christmas haven year-round, especially noted for its festively named thoroughfares such as Santa Claus Lane. The festive mood intensifies during the holiday season.

Outside of Christmas, the fun part is North Pole is just like any other town -- you can go to the North Pole Taco Bell and you can attend North Pole High School.

And, yes, North Pole has a giant Santa statue -- it's right on St. Nicholas Drive.

Anyway, much closer to home, the most Christmassy town in New Jersey is, of course...

Cape May

America's First Seaside Resort ranked #53 nationally.

Of the city, they say,

This picturesque seaside town, famed for its grand Victorian houses, transforms into a yuletide wonder during the Christmas season. The historic district, adorned with thousands of twinkling lights and festive decorations, seems to step out of a Dickens novel. The highlight is the annual 'Cape May Christmas Candlelight House Tours,' where visitors can stroll through beautifully decorated inns and homes, reveling in the warmth and charm of a bygone era.

As we countdown to Christmas, a trip to Cape May will certainly brighten your holiday spirit.

If you would like to see a full calendar of things to do -- and it includes everything from free concerts to trolley rides and much more -- visit capemay.com.

Other cities

Other cities ranking as the most Christmassy in America include the following:

1. Pigeon Forge, TN

3. Lake Placid, NY

9. Bethlehem, PA

19. Hershey, PA

39. Rehoboth Beach, DE

52. Lewes, DE

64. Morristown, NJ

