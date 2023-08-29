There's nothing quite like a good debate in New Jersey, especially when it's one that's all in good fun.

Like the famous Pork Roll verse Taylor Ham debate.

It's just good conversation people can have when they get together over drinks and dinner.

Another classic Jersey riff is over the existence of Central Jersey.

A magical place in the state that's not far enough North to be considered North, but also too far North to be considered South.

A real conundrum.

Personally, even before moving to New Jersey, I was a believer that Central Jersey does in fact exist.

But now, thanks to lawmakers, it is official that Central Jersey is now an actual place on the New Jersey Tourism Map.

As Of Last Week, Central Jersey Has Been Signed Into Existence.

On August 24th, Governor Phil Murphey signed bill S3206 / A4711 which redraws Jersey's tourism map to include Central Jersey.

According to Patch, Central Jersey must include at a minimum, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset Counties.

That doesn't mean it can't include more, but those four are at least now considered to be Central Jersey.

The big push behind Central Jersey being brought into existence was tourism dollars.

Patch reports that Senator Andrew Zwicker says that Central Jersey has a rich history and its recognition as a hub for tourism and innovation in the state is long overdue.

The debate over Central Jersey's existence has been a heated battle between residents of the Garden State, but in 90 days when this bill goes into full effect, the debate will finally be put to rest.

Central Jersey does in fact exist.