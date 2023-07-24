It started in 1946 as a bait and tackle shop. Then they started selling sandwiches to the hungry fisherman and since then, Gilchrist Restaurant has become legendary in the Atlantic City area.

The original spot was on Maryland Avenue and now they're right on the water of the Atlantic City Inlet. On summer weekends you have to go get there really early to not wait in line. But locals and vacationers find it worth the wait.

Serious breakfast and lunch comfort foods are served here. We recently hosted a visitor from Texas and insisted that she order the pork roll egg and cheese sandwich. Of course, she absolutely loved it. The waitstaff is super friendly, the service is quick and the food is really good. You’re right on the water so occasionally you will catch a whiff of sea life but hey, you’re at the Jersey Shore.

It’s part of Gardner’s basin, which is a little hidden gem at the north end of Atlantic City. It’s across from the Borgata and the MGM and just a stone's throw from the bridge that takes you to Brigantine.

Next time you’re in AC take a bike ride or an Uber up to Gardners Basin and check out Gilchrist Restaurant.

There are three other locations. There's one in the Tropicana, one is in the Margate Towers just two towns down in Margate, and the other is on the Whitehorse Pike in Galloway. But the one to check out is at Gardner's Basin in old Atlantic City. You’re welcome!

Check out this landmark Jersey shore breakfast and lunch spot

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey