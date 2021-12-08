If all goes well, a proposal sitting with the Woodbury Heights planning board would allow for the opening of the town's first craft brewery.

It's called Sons of Barley Beer Company, and it would occupy a 2,000-square-foot space off Route 45 at Alliance Street, according to Courier Post.

The nano-brewery, which would have 16 taps rotating different varietals of beer, would reportedly be big enough to hold 75 customers.

Owners John Kelly and Scott Rigilano plan to begin the process of installing the beer brewing equipment and setting up Sons of Barley's tasting room as soon as the planning board gives them the green light, which could be as soon as next month.

Rigilano tells Courier Post the brewery will likely start selling its craft beer to the public even before the tasting room is ready, saying, “As soon as we get approved to sell beer, I think we can start kegging stuff and pretty much getting labels approved and getting beer out. But as far as people sitting in? I think our opening day will be a little later than the time we can actually sell beer.”

And, for those that want to eat AND drink? Pizza City is in the same plaza and there's a wings place nearby.

Good luck to Sons of Barley Beer Co!

