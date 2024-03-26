It's always exciting to hear about a crusty old dusty spot from your childhood getting a second chance at life. This time, it'll be something entirely different than it was before, but the place will still see life, yet again.

This time, we're talking about the old Shop-N-Bag off of Woodbury-Glassboro Road in Mantua, Gloucester County.

Mantua's former Shop-N-Bag to become a place for family fun

According to the folks at 42Freeway.com, the section of the Timberline Shopping Center that once held the old grocery store will be turned into a family-fun destination for all to enjoy. It seems as though the building could soon be Monster Mini Golf's next South Jersey location.

Monster Mini Golf in New Jersey

With a location already doing well in Cherry Hill, Camden County, sources have reported the plan is to potentially expand into Gloucester County as long as they can move forward with the plans.

The Mantua Land Use Board last week approved a variance to operate the entertainment business, which will include indoor mini golf, redemption style arcade games, bowling, laser tag and spaces for birthday parties and events.

Monster Mini Golf attractions

The Cherry Hill location currently offers plenty to keep families busy for a full day of fun. With a laser maze, virtual reality, bowling, and of course, mini golf, there's something to do for everyone.

So far, all we know is that the Mantua location will definitely offer mini golf and laser tag. Could there be more to come? Of course. Once the plans are approved and the project gets off the ground, no doubt they'll make that information known.

You can read about the plans for the new Monster Mini Golf & Laser Tag HERE.

