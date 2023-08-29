Is there another 'chicken wars' brewing in South Jersey?



A few months ago, I wrote about Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's both planning restaurants in close proximity to each other off Delsea Drive in Glassboro. Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen (a fast-food chicken giant) is on that same stretch of road, too.

Now, it appears on of the Chick-fil-A's in Cherry Hill is planning to move from its current location just as Raising Cane moves in.

Sure sounds like 'chicken wars' to me.

I've heard amazing things about Raising Cane's, in particular their chicken tenders, and how they're unbeatable. Is Chick-fil-A running scared? Nah, it's probably a move to protect its bottom line. Smart move.

Raising Cane's has been plotting its South Jersey chicken invasion for some time. There are multiple locations in various stages of development in Cherry Hill, Deptford, Glassboro, Marlton, and Washington Twp.

Chick-fil-A has a couple restaurants in Cherry Hill, one of them being at Garden State Park, but that location does not have a drive-thru.

Now, the timing is suspect, but this is where Chick-fil-A's move enters the conversation. Ya know where the Friendly's was next to King of Pizza by the old Top Dog restaurant? That's where the new Chick-fil-A will be built, including a drive-thru window, 42 Freeway (which does amazing work following developments like this) reports.

Back to Garden State Park, Raising Cane's will reportedly build only about 50 feet from where the Chick-Fil-A is NOW.

When all is said and done, I hear that although both fast food chains serve chicken, they do things very differently. So, I'll ask which do you prefer? Does anyone HAVE to love only ONE chicken restaurant over another? Or can't we all just get along?

