When a fast-food burger craving hits, New Jersey plays favorites. Here's where we're most likely to end up.



As Labor Day Weekend approaches, at-home grill masters are certainly prepping to cook up some tasty burgers.

But a new study just aimed to find out where we go when we want someone else to do the grilling.

The folks at Shane Co. surveyed over 2,000 people across America to find out which fast-food chain each state prefers for burgers. Then, they analyzed a year's worth of Google Trends to determine which individual burgers were searched for most by state.

When it comes to New Jersey, Shane Co. reportedly found our favorite fast food burger PLACE is Five Guys.

In fact, Five Guys looks to be the most preferred fast food burger joint in the whole U.S., even ahead of In-and-Out.

However, our top favorite fast food burger is NOT from Five Guys. The survey revealed The Whopper from Burger King is New Jersey's #1 pick. And, it appears Pennsylvania residents agree.

The majority of the country, though, prefers McDonald's Quarter Pounder.

How about you? I'm likely to head to Shake Shack, but I don't think Shane Co. actually considers that to be a fast food restaurant. Probably too bougie, lol.

