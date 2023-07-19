Children still missing after floods — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ Children remain missing after weekend flooding

A rushing wall of water up to five feet high swept across Washington Crossing Road in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania Saturday evening, Volunteer Fire Company Chief Tim Brewer said.

At least eight people were taken by the waters that came from Houghs Creek in Upper Makefield Township. One person survived but officials have identified five people who were killed. Two young children remain missing three full days after the tragedy.

⬛ First dolphin in nearly a month strands at Jersey Shore

BARNEGAT — A dead bottlenose dolphin was found Monday floating in Barnegat Bay, the first recorded stranding off the Jersey Shore in almost a month.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center reported the adult male was badly decomposed and never washed ashore. It was the first marine mammal to become stranded in nearly a month.

Six dolphins were found in June including a rare Risso's Dolphin in Seaside Park on June 24 and another off in the Arthur Kill off Alvin P. Williams Park in the Sewaren section of Woodbridge.

⬛ First question for Powerball & Mega Millions: annuity or cash?

The biggest question facing the eventual winner of the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is made before they know they've won anything: do you want an annuity or cash payout?

The Powerball jackpot grew for the 38th drawing in a row Monday to the fifth largest annuitized amount in U.S. lottery history at $1 billion ($516.8 million cash). The numbers drawn Monday were white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The Power Play multiplier was 4X.

Mega Millions will be worth an annuitized value of $640 million ($328 million cash) for Tuesday’s drawing.

⬛ Parasite is making NJ residents sick — how to avoid it

If you've been feeling sick with some kind of stomach bug, it could be linked to an outbreak of a parasite that has infected individuals in 31 states, including New Jersey.

State and federal health officials are warning of an outbreak of Cyclospora cayetanensis.

It is typically spread by eating food or drinking water contaminated with human feces.

There are nearly 600 confirmed cases nationwide and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report at least 55 people have been hospitalized.

⬛ NJ man filmed girl under 13 in Kohl's changing room, cops say

RARITAN TOWNSHIP — A Ringoes man is accused of using his cell phone to record a girl under 13 years old in a changing room earlier this year.

Ron Rothman, 49, was arrested on Monday, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said. He is charged with first-degree child endangerment, two counts of third-degree child endangerment, and a count each of third and fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

In March, a young girl went to the Raritan Township police and reported that a stranger used a cell phone to record her while she was undressing in a changing room at the Kohl's at the Flemington Mall along Route 202, officials said.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

Most counties have seen houses go for more than the list price this year, while the rest have been very close to asking — on average.

