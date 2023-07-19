This Crime Has Been Named The Most Infamous In New Jersey’s History

Historically, there have been many infamous crimes committed here in the Garden State, but according to one report from a major website, this one is the most infamous in New Jersey history.

Photo by niu niu on Unsplash Photo by niu niu on Unsplash loading...

It would stand to reason that the first infamous New Jersey crime that might come to your mind is something that happened the closest to where you were living in the Garden State at the time, and over the years, there have unfortunately been horrible crimes committed in every corner of New Jersey.

Some of the crimes that have happened in our state are too gruesome to even contemplate, but they are very numerous, including the heartbreaking stories of Sarah Stern, Stephanie Parze, and the Kologi family. And, of course, there is the Lindbergh baby

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash loading...

Each of these crimes, and so many others have rocked New Jersey residents to our core, but according to 24/7 Tempo, the most infamous crime to occur in New Jersey took place back in 1971.

They have chosen the John List murders as the most infamous crime in New Jersey history. And the details of these killings are chilling.

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash loading...

According to the article, List lost his job as an accountant, and rather than tell them the news he was so ashamed of, he murdered his family. List killed his wife and three children as well as his mother. The murders occurred in Westfield.

List wasn't captured for nearly 20 years, but was finally arrested after his photo was shown on "America's Most Wanted". List died in 2008 while in prison.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey.

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit