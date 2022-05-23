Clancy’s by the Bay in Somers Point is Closing

Clancy's by the Bay in Somers Point has confirmed they have sold the business and are closing permanently this Sunday, May 29. The business has been sold to an undisclosed buyer according to a message on the Clancy's by the Bay website.

Clancy's by the Bay opened on East Maryland Avenue in February 2012, billing itself as the largest sports bar in Somers Point. The restaurant took over in the place of the former Harry's Inn and Stumpo's Italian Grill and Bar.

At the time, the Somers Point Clancy's made a total of four Clancy's owned by restauranteur Joe Villari, but now his Clancy's Pub in Sewell, Gloucester County has closed permanently and the Clancy's Pub in Brooklawn, Camden County closed for good in fall 2021.

The seasonal Clancy's by the Sea on the Ocean City Boardwalk is remaining open seasonally according to the owner.

To All of Our Customers: It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Clancy’s by the Bay will be closing. Sunday, May 29, 2022 will be our final day. We want to thank everyone for more than 11 years of service to the community and the many memories which we will hold dear. Clancy’s by the Sea on the Ocean City Boardwalk will continue to operate seasonally. We wish success to the new owners and look forward to their grand opening. Sincerely, Joseph Villari, Owner and the entire Staff of Clancy’s by the Bay

Clancy's by the Bay will have a farewell party on Sunday, May 29 with live music to say goodbye to friends and staff of the establishment.

There are rumors that the Somers Point restaurant's new owners will change the theme and the menu to Mexican food, but there is no confirmation of that yet or their plans for reopening.

