Coast Guard Rescues 3 Great Bay, Little Egg Harbor
Thanks to the US Coast Guard, with an assist from TowBoatUS, three people were saved from a capsized boat Saturday Afternoon.
According to the Coast Guard, they received a radio call about a boat in distress in Great Bay in Little Egg Harbor Township.
The 18-foot-boat capsized less than a mile from Great Bay Marina.
While a coast guard helicopter was en route, TowBoatUS went to the scene and were able to communicate that three people were in the water, clinging to the boat. Weather conditions and shallow water prevented the TowBoatUS crew to get close enough to assist, but they were able to monitor the situation and communicate with the Coast Guard.
When the Coast Guard helicopter arrived, they deployed a rescue swimmer into the water, and eventually hoisted the three crew members to safety.
No injuries were reported.
SOURCE: US Coast Guard
