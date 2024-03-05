New Atlantic County Sheriff Arrests 12 on Warrants, Promises More

New Atlantic County Sheriff Joseph O'Donoghue isn't wasting much time setting a tone for his new office.

Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash loading...

12 Arrested in Atlantic County on Warrants

In a release on the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the new Sheriff - sworn in at the beginning of the year - announced a dozen arrests, and issued a warning:

" If you have a warrant, we’re coming for you! TURN YOURSELF IN NOW before we make you famous."

The Sheriff's office also listed 12 people who've been arrested on outstanding warrants.

Here's who got arrested in Atlantic County

Tasha Roary, 52 , of Atlantic City, was arrested for bail jumping.

, of Atlantic City, was arrested for bail jumping. Bryan H. Calef, 26, of Little Egg Harbor was picked up on a warrant for Possession of CDS.

of Little Egg Harbor was picked up on a warrant for Possession of CDS. Stevens Sincere, 22, of Atlantic City was arrested on a no bail warrant.

Frank J. Ragni, 44, of Philadelphia was arrested on a no bail warrant.

of Philadelphia was arrested on a no bail warrant. Constance H. Chenoweth, 40, of Atlantic City was picked up on a warrant for Resisting and Aggravated Assault of Law Enforcement.



Q. Duncan, 30, of Somers Point was arrested on 3 different warrants.

of Somers Point was arrested on 3 different warrants. Kamaal G. Reed, 42, of Atlantic City was arrested on 2 non support warrants totaling $44,561.17.

of Atlantic City was arrested on Bonnie L. Knowles, 53, of Galloway was arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Assault.

John D. Young, Jr., 50, of Petersburg was arrested on a a municipal warrant issued by Ventnor City in the amount of $750.00.

of Petersburg was arrested on a John F. Adams, 56, of Atlantic City was picked up on a warrant for theft.

of Atlantic City was picked up on a warrant for theft. Michael A. Reitzler, 32 , of Williamstown was arrested on a municipal warrant issued by Hammonton in the amount of $1,000.00.

, of Williamstown was arrested Paul A. Wilson, 41 , of Atlantic City was picked up on on a municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City in the amount of $1,000.00

The arrests all took place between February 20th and 29th.

Sheriff O'Donoghue added that anyone with information on the whereabouts of people wanted by his department can call the department 24 hours a day at 609-909-7200.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office.

