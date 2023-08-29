Come for the Polish Pizza, Enjoy Everything at Mullica Twp Joint

It really does get old when you go to a bar and restaurant to eat and they have the same food as every other bar and restaurant, doesn't it?

Wings? Chicken tenders? Burgers? Nachos?

Been there, seen it, ate it.

Often.

Well, I found a place that isn't the same old, same old when it comes to bar food.

We walked into the bar on the White Horse Pike in Mullica Township and we walked out with our bellies full and our taste buds, well, tantalized.

Number 79 Bar Restaurant and Liquor Store on the White Horse Pike in Mullica Township is different. It's on the south end of Route 30, between Hammonton and Egg Harbor City.

Think German food with a fun, bar twist!

Since Mickey and Minnie's Inn on the White Horse Pike in Galloway closed awhile back, there aren't many options for German food in our area.

Number 79 steps up to the plate and delivers some rather interesting and unique interpretations on German food.

(If you love kielbasa, this is your place! I mean it's like, in everything!)

When we sat down at tables that are just off the bar, I immediately noticed our table neighbors eating something that looked unique an delicious. I asked and they said it was "Polish Pizza."

Hang on - Polish Pizza?

It's more or less a thick flatbread with some interesting toppings. It was the first thing I ordered!

Actually, the first food we tried was the "Hangover Soup." This delicious soup had kielbasa, with potatoes and and the taste of sauerkraut. Now I didn't have a hangover, but I can tell you it probably put a little more hair on my chest.

Next up came the Polish Pizza. There were a few choices - I choose the pizza topped with keilbasa (see it is on everything!), cheese, mushrooms, pickles, and a "spicy sauce" - which I really didn't find all that spicy.

Our entrees were worth waiting for. I choose the "Saucy Murray Chicken Sandwich." It was topped with cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a special sauce. I found it above average as far as chicken sandwiches go.

My partner ordered the Keilbasa with pierogies, with sauerkraut. The kielbasa was delicious and the pierogies were simply excellent.

The menu is filled with different takes on pierogies and my next visit, I plan on venturing more down that path.

Oh, did I mention how cool the menus are? Like a little book filled with great food choices. (Even the check was delivered in an old book - that people had written notes in the margins.)

Bottom line, if you love German food, try this place. It may not be what you thing of when you think of traditional German food, but it's an interesting take and some good eats.

No. 79 - I'm definitely coming back again!

Check out their website, menu, and more here.

