Summer is just around the corner, and with it comes some great shows at the PNC Bank Arts Center.

Sixteen shows have been added since we last updated the lineup, including 3 Doors Down, Counting Crows, Boy George and the Culture Club, Snoop Dog, Smashing Pumpkins, Willie Nelson and Family, and James Taylor.

Here's the 2023 lineup so far, and click here for ticket info:

Charlie Puth (Photo: Jason Koerner, Getty Images) Charlie Puth (Photo: Jason Koerner, Getty Images) loading...

Saturday, June 3: Charlie Puth

TLC (band) and Shaggy (Photo Jason Kempin, Amy Sussman, Getty Images, Townsquare Media Illustration) TLC (band) and Shaggy (Photo Jason Kempin, Amy Sussman, Getty Images, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Saturday, June 10: TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston

Luke Bryan (Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images) Luke Bryan (Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images) loading...

Saturday, June 24: Luke Bryan

From Billboard: "Luke Bryan will bring his signature party vibe to summer when his Country On Tour visits 36 cities this year, starting June 15 in Syracuse, NY.

The five-time entertainer of the year winner will also present his fans with music from several red-hot newcomers, highlighting the music of Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock."

3 Doors Down (Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images) 3 Doors Down (Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images) loading...

Saturday, June 28: 3 Doors Down- Away from the Sun Anniversary Tour

Big Time Rush (Photo: Gerardo Mora, Getty Images) Big Time Rush (Photo: Gerardo Mora, Getty Images) loading...

Friday, June 30: Big Time Rush

After a whirlwind 2022 which featured a sold-out North American tour and new music, Big Time Rush can’t get enough of their fans. Back for more, Big Time Rush made a special appearance on NBC’s TODAY to exclusively premiere their highly-anticipated new single “Can’t Get Enough”, and announce their upcoming Can’t Get Enough Tour.

Counting Crows (Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images) Counting Crows (Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images) loading...

Thursday, July 6: Counting Crow- Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional

Sam Hunt (Photo: Jason Kempin, Getty Images) Sam Hunt (Photo: Jason Kempin, Getty Images) loading...

Saturday, July 8; Sam Hunt- Summer On The Outskirts Tour

Friday, July 14: Sad Summer Festival 2023 presented by Journeys and Converse

This is the fourth Sad Summer Festival tour across the US. This summer’s lineup, headlined by Taking Back Sunday, features daily sets from some of the tour’s returning veterans; as well as marking the debut of other artists to the tour.

Matchbox 20- Janette Pellegrini, Getty Images Matchbox 20- Janette Pellegrini, Getty Images loading...

Saturday, July 15: Matchbox 20- 2023 Tour

Formed in Orlando, Florida, in 1995, the group consists of Rob Thomas on lead vocals, guitar and keyboards, Brian Yale on bass, Paul Doucette on drums, rhythm guitar, and backing vocals, and Kyle Cook on lead guitar and backing vocals. Their albums include "Yourself or Someone Like You”, "Mad Season", "More than you think you are" and "North."

Among their hits are "Push", "3AM", "Real World", and "Back to Good."

Brett Michaels- Christian Petersen- Getty Images Brett Michaels- Christian Petersen- Getty Images loading...

Sunday, July 16: Brett Michaels- The Party Gras Tour

From the website: "Hot off the heels of a massive stadium tour with his band Poison, for the first time ever, Bret Michaels is hitting the road for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 Parti Gras Tour. Michaels has created this tour with a Mardi Gras feel in celebration of his great fans and hit music. The renowned rockstar will bring a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of all killer, no-filler hits featuring special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship with special appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of Journey) and Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), plus a nightly surprise guest to rock your world."

Dave Matthews (Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images) Dave Matthews (Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images) loading...

Tuesday, July 18: Dave Mathews Band

Kidz Bop (Photo: Live Nation) Kidz Bop (Photo: Live Nation) loading...

Friday, July 21: KIDZ BOP- Never Stop Live Tour

From the press release; "The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler - who will perform today's biggest hits live on stage. The release of 'KIDZ BOP 2023,' the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, includes pop hits like "Anti-Hero," "About That Time," "Sunroof," and "Late Night Talking."

Boy George (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson, Getty Images) Boy George (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson, Getty Images) loading...

Wednesday, July 26: Boy George and Culture Club- The Letting it Go Show

Dierks Bentley (Photo: Courtney Culbreath, Getty Images) Dierks Bentley (Photo: Courtney Culbreath, Getty Images) loading...

Thursday, July 27: Dierks Bentley- Gravel and Gold Tour

Lead singers of STAIND and GODSMACK (Photos: Jason Kempin, Ethan Miller, Getty Images) Lead singers of STAIND and GODSMACK (Photos: Jason Kempin, Ethan Miller, Getty Images) loading...

Saturday, July 28: GODSMACK and STAIND

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg (Photo: Jared C. Tilton, Ethan Miller, Getty Images) Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg (Photo: Jared C. Tilton, Ethan Miller, Getty Images, Canva, Townsquaremedia Illustration) loading...

Wednesday, Aug. 2- Snoop Dog, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and More- HS Reunion 2023

Fall Out Boy (Photo: Joe Maher, Getty Images) Fall Out Boy (Photo: Joe Maher, Getty Images) loading...

Saturday, August 5: Fall Out Boy So Much For (Tour) Dust

Willie Nelson (Photo: Brandon Bell, Getty Images) Willie Nelson (Photo: Brandon Bell, Getty Images) loading...

Sunday, August 6: Outlaw Music Festival Willie Nelson and Family

Disturbed (Photo: Jeff Schear, Getty Images) Disturbed (Photo: Jeff Schear, Getty Images) loading...

Friday, August 11: Disturbed

Goo Goo Dolls- Timothy Hiatt, Getty Images Goo Goo Dolls- Timothy Hiatt, Getty Images loading...

Saturday, August 12: Goo Goo Dolls: The Big Night Out Tour

Their tour with O.A.R. was announced Monday in a press release, “I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R.,” said lead singer John Rzeznik. “It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so be there!!!”

All American Rejects (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images) All American Rejects (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images) loading...

Tuesday, August 15: The All-American Rejects Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour

Sublime with Rome (Photo: Christopher Polk, Getty Images) Sublime with Rome (Photo: Christopher Polk, Getty Images) loading...

Thursday, August 16: Slightly Stupid and Sublime with Rome wsg Atmosphere, The Movement

Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) (Photo: Jason Kempin, Getty Images) Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) (Photo: Jason Kempin, Getty Images) loading...

Friday, August 18: Thunderfest 2023 with Dan & Shay

Gov't Mule (Photo: Jason Merritt, Getty Images) Gov't Mule (Photo: Jason Merritt, Getty Images) loading...

Saturday, August 19: Gov't Mule's Dark Side Of The Mule with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Eve

Pentatonix (Photo: Matt Winklemeyer) Pentatonix (Photo: Matt Winklemeyer) loading...

Sunday, August 20: Pentatonix- The World Tour with special guest Lauren Alaina

Smashing Pumpkins (Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images) Smashing Pumpkins (Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images) loading...

Thursday, August 24: Smashing Pumpkins- The World is a Vampire Tour

Eric Church (Photo: Robb Cohen, Associated Press) Eric Church (Photo: Robb Cohen, Associated Press) loading...

Friday, August 25: Eric Church- The Outsiders Revival Tour

From the website, "It’s a rite of passage for any music fan, seeing “The Chief” live in concert. Known for his marathon sets, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards’ Top Country Tour honoree Eric Church brings his critically acclaimed live show to new audiences in new ways this year, headlining outdoor venues throughout the summer with The Outsiders Revival Tour."

Foreigner- Vivien Killilea, Getty Images Foreigner- Vivien Killilea, Getty Images loading...

Sunday, September 3: Foreigner — The Historic Farewell Tour

Says leader and founder Mick Jones via Live Nation:

“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

James Taylor (Photo: Nicholas Hunt, Getty Images) James Taylor (Photo: Nicholas Hunt, Getty Images) loading...

Monday, September 4: James Taylor

Lynrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top (Photos: Frazer Harrison/Ian Gavan, Getty Images) Lynrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top (Photos: Frazer Harrison/Ian Gavan, Getty Images) loading...

Sunday, September 10: ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd- The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

Two of the most iconic rock bands in history hot the stage together on this very special night. as Loudwire writes:

"Lynyrd Skynyrd, of course, has a wealth of classic Southern Rock favorites including the aforementioned "Simple Man" which is part of the tour moniker, as well as "Free Bird," "Sweet Home Alabama," "That Smell," "Gimme Three Steps" and plenty more. ZZ Top, meanwhile, have put their stamp on such Texas-branded blues rock staples as "Tush," "La Grange," "Cheap Sunglasses," "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Legs" and the tour moniker-sharing "Sharp Dressed Man."

Zac Brown Band (Jason Davis, Getty Images) Zac Brown Band (Jason Davis, Getty Images) loading...

Saturday, October 7: Zac Brown Band- From The Fire Tour

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the Zac Brown Band was formed in 2002, and is known for such hits as "Chicken Fried", "Free", and "As She's Walking Away"; with many other songs reaching #1 on the Country Billboard top 100.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.