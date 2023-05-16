A Look Inside Taylor Swift’s Philly Weekend: Where She Stayed, Where She Dined & More

Philadelphia was Swift City this weekend, and we think we've pieced together what Taylor did while she was in town. Where did she stay?

Plus, what A-Listers visited Philly for the concerts? We did our best to find it all out.

Friday, May 12 - Taylor Swift Arrives in Philadelphia

It sounds like Taylor Swift arrived in Philly via a private jet around 1 pm on Friday. She arrived on the jet with her parents and boyfriend Matty Healy. That exclusive info came from the incredible PhillyChitChat, who always seems to know what's going on around town.

They report that Taylor went immediately to the stadium for a soundcheck and then the "Karma" singer stayed at the stadium for the duration of the opening night in her hometown.

STARS COME OUT FOR TAYLOR SWIFT IN PHILLY

STARS COME OUT FOR TAYLOR SWIFT IN PHILLY

There was an internet rumor that said she ordered cheesesteaks for the production crew following Friday night's concert, but that appears to have been false. We have not been able to confirm those screenshots that were circulating on the web.

Swift's concert wrapped around 11:15 pm. She checked into Ritz-Carlton Hotel early Saturday morning (around 2 AM). We tried our best to find out where Swift may have eaten dinner Friday night, but that was not immediately clear.

SURPRISE SONGS: All of the Taylor Swift Philly Surprises

SURPRISE SONGS: All of the Taylor Swift Philly Surprises

But it's probably safe to assume that Taylor did something after the show given the fact that she checked into her hotel so late. One of her best friends Blake Lively was in the crowd (with her kids) so perhaps they met up after the show?

Taylor was seen leaving the stage area shortly after the concert with Blake and the girls:

Saturday, May 13 - Taylor Swift Stays at the Ritz Carlton

Meanwhile, after Saturday night's show Taylor had dinner at Jean-George's, which is located on the 59th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel inside the Comcast Center.

Curious about what Taylor ate? You can view their usual menu here.



Get our free mobile app



By the way, it's not clear who Taylor had dinner with, but it sounds like the "Karma" singer received a police escort for the meal. Sources say that Swift returned to her hotel around 2:30 am Sunday morning, PhillyChitChat reports.

The Ritz Carlton is located on Broad Street in Center City Philadelphia.

Sunday, May 14 - Taylor Swift Leaves Philadelphia

As for Sunday, PhillyChitChat's sources say that Taylor checked out of the hotel around 2 pm. That's when she headed to the Linc for her final sold-out show.

Immediately following the concert, PhillyChitChat reports that Taylor flew back to New York City via a private jet. However, It was unclear if anyone accompanied her on the trip out of Philadelphia (like Matty Healy, her parents, etc).

Thanks PhillyChitChat for keeping us in the know!

Taylor Swift performs the Eras Tour in Philadelphia See photos from the Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia, PA on May 12, including shots of Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Gayle.