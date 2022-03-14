Convention For Fans of ‘The Office’ is Coming to New Jersey
A convention just for fans of the tv show, The Office is coming to New Jersey. That’s what she said!
DunderCon will be held Aug. 6 and 7 at the Meadowlands Expo Center and many of the stars of the show will be available for photos and autographs. Sorry, Michael, Jim, Pam, and Dwight won’t be there, but several of their co-stars will be.
Scheduled to appear are:
Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer)
Andy Buckley (David Wallace)
Creed Bratton (Creed)
Jack Coleman (Senator Lipton)
Leslie David Baker (Stanley)
Bobby Ray Shafer (Bob Vance)
Oscar Nunez (Oscar)
Lindsey Broad (Cathy Simms)
In addition to the autograph and photo ops, there will be events and activities to relive the glory years of Dunder-Mifflin.
Sure to be one of the highlights is sure to be a live version of the “Dundie Awards,” a celebration of “Dundies.” We've got more seating than Chili's, and no drink minimum...just don't get drunker than Meredith!
There will also be live Q&A sessions and interviews. Attendees can submit their own questions, too. Panels of stars and behind-the-scenes folks will give an inside peek into the show.
Creed Bratton (who, you may know, was one of the founding members of the 60s/70s band “The Grass Roots”) will give an after-hours music and comedy show. There will also be special guests for this show.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here