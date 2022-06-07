Cops in Gloucester County say a man from Bridgeton has been arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Franklin Township Tuesday morning and then fleeing from police after crashing his car on the 42 Freeway.

According to the Franklin Township Police Department, 30-year-old David Glenn of Bridgeton walked into the Newfield National Bank-Malaga Branch at around 11:30 and demanded money from tellers; he stated he had a gun. He fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

A description of Glenn's vehicle was distributed to numerous police departments in the area and he was located traveling northbound on Route 42 in Bellmawr.

Officials say he crashed his car into a median near Interstate 295 following a pursuit and then fled from officers on foot. A perimeter was established and Glenn was taken into custody.

Video from WPVI-TV apparently shows the vehicle that crashed with what appears to be loose money in and around it. Officers can be seen collecting evidence from the scene.

Glenn has been charged with robbery, theft, and terroristic threats and is currently being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

