Cops: Missing 13-year-old from North Jersey Could be in Atlantic City

The Atlantic City Police Department says a missing 13-year-old girl from North Jersey could be in the World's Play Ground.

Monday night, officials in Roselle, Union County, began looking for Darlene Cross, who was last seen near a park in that city.

Wednesday afternoon, cops said Cross is now believed to be in Atlantic City.

Cross is described as a "black female runaway wearing all black." No other descriptive information was provided.

If you have seen Darlene Cross, you are asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766 or Roselle Police at (908) 245-2000.

