Cops in Atlantic City say a man from Pleasantville was arrested Wednesday morning and found to have $55,000 worth of illegal drugs.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 28-year-old Maseter Laurent has been charged with four counts of possession of CDS, four counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Get our free mobile app

Just before 11 AM Wednesday, ACPD detectives stopped a vehicle in the 1700 block of Arctic Avenue after they allegedly observed the driver, Laurent, engaging in a drug deal. A press release stated that during the investigation, "Laurent was arrested after detectives recovered 660 grams of cocaine, 2,500 bags of heroin, 120 grams of methamphetamine and almost two pounds of marijuana from the vehicle." The estimated total of the drugs that were seized is about $55,000.

Laurent was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists If you celebrate Christmas, the next month of your life is likely going to be consumed with shopping for gifts, retrieving a tree, decorating the house, and going out on adventures to see elaborate light displays.

The one thing that you must have at the ready for all of these scenarios is Christmas music.

Since a lot of the songs you hear tend to get repetitive this time of year, why not pay homage to some of the great singers, bands, and musicians that make New Jersey's music history so rich.

Want to take these songs on the go with you? Here's the Spotify playlist