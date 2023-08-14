What makes Jersey so special?

Maybe it's the food, perhaps it's the beaches, or maybe it's our fantastic driving skills!

Whatever you think makes Jersey great, one thing is for sure; we have a ton of fantastic day trips that are totally worth taking.

What I really like about the Garden State is right there in the namesake; the greenery.

There's nothing quite like spending a day at one of our fantastic parks.

Whether you like spending a day at Island Beach State Park or prefer something a little less beach-like such as Allaire State Park, there are a ton of places to explore.

One State Park In NJ Is Being Called The Most Remote In The State.

What's really cool about Jersey's most remote state park, is that it's also home to two endangered species.

It's the home to a small bird called the Piping Plover, which makes its home not only on the beaches of Jersey but along the East Coast.

This park is also home to the Seaside Amaranth which is a plant native to the area.

This park also has a dog-friendly beach, and when you can find one of those in Jersey, it's worth making a note of!

According to Only In Your State, the most remote park in Jersey is Corson's Inlet in South Jersey.

The park also boasts gorgeous sunsets, trails, and remote little beaches.

Located at County Highway 619 in Ocean City New Jersey, be sure to bring your sense of adventure when you check out Corson's Inlet!