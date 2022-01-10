Coupons No More: Popular Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closing in NJ
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close 37 stores in 19 states over the next few weeks, including one in New Jersey.
Back in 2020, the retailer announced 200 of their stores would be closing. So far, about 170 have and these newest additions bring the total to that previously announced goal.
Amongst the newest closures that have been announced is the BB&B store on River Road in Edgewater, according to NJ.com.
WPIX-TV reports additional closures in our region include a store in York, PA, and seven stores in New York.
However, it should be noted that it's not all bad news for BB&B -- reports say hundreds of their stores are about to be remodeled as the company new brands to bring younger customers inside.
"We are executing a full-scale transformation and simultaneously running a business in a highly unpredictable environment," Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton recently said during an earnings conference call.
Tritton also said the company will look into additional closures in the future.
Once the Edgewater store is closed, about three dozen stores will remain in the Garden State.