Need a break from your life for a few hours? This spa that is so close to the city that you can see it from the outdoor pool is at the tip of New Jersey and is the perfect spot to put your phone on airplane mode.

I’ve seen so many Tiktoks and a bunch of my friends have posted from this spa that is not too far away. The spa is called SoJo Spa Club and there are so many options for treatments and relaxation when you walk in.

Based on their website, this is a multi-level, all-season spa that is open every day no matter what the weather is looking like. You can book specific treatments or even just buy a daily admission ticket which goes for $90 on weekdays and $115 for weekends and holidays.

It may sound pricey, but if you’re familiar with skin care treatments, most of the time you pay that for just a facial and at SoJo you get to experience so much more.

They also have different promotions that you can keep an eye out for that will get you some discounts on treatments and admissions. With your daily admission pass, you can experience things like their outdoor pool and baths, saunas and therapy rooms, indoor and outdoor lounges, Korean body scrubs, fitness centers, dining, and volcanic sand baths.

Their outdoor pool overlooks the New York skyline and it's just the perfect way to spend a relaxing day with your partner, friends or even just alone.

