Danger! Where Does New Jersey Rank in Homicides in America?

This article isn't as fun as my usual stories, but I do find it interesting. A Piece of Travel did an article that highlighted the state rankings when it comes to homicide here in America. We see more and more violence in the news, but how do the states rank when it comes to murder? New Jersey has a very dense population, does this mean that Jersey will rank high when it comes to homicides?

According to A Piece of Travel, "The United States has grave homicide statistics, and it’s only getting worse. Compared to our developed country peers, the U.S. had a homicide rate of nearly 8.0 per 100,000 people in 2020. The next highest developed nation had a homicide rate of just over 1.0 per 100,000 residents."

The fact I find intriguing is that New Jersey is not high on this list. The state with the highest homicide rate is Louisiana, which had a rate of 12.4 homicides per 100,000 residents. On the other end of the spectrum, New Hampshire had the lowest murder rate of 1.0 homicide per 100,000 residents. So where did New Jersey finish?

According to "A Piece of Travel", New Jersey ranks 20th in the nation with 3.6 homicides per 100,000 residents. "New Jersey doesn’t have the massive homicide rates of the top ten states on this list. However, 52% of the 368 deaths from gun wounds in 2019 were due to homicide."

If you have thoughts on our topic feel free to post below. Do you think being ranked 20th nationally is more or less than you would have guessed? Sound off below.

